Truist Financial Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $61.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

