Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Tucows Stock Down 1.7 %

TCX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 116.01% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tucows news, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

