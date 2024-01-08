UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 3.9 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.