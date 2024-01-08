Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

UL opened at $48.76 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

