United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.