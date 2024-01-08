United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

