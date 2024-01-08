United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4 %

URI opened at $541.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.62.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

