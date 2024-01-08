United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given Underperform Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.92.

NYSE:URI opened at $541.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

