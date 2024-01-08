Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $107.19 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

