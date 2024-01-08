Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of URBN opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $38.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $2,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.