Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Critical Comparison

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 14.65% 32.30% 14.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urgent.ly and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC $661.88 million 3.83 $239.01 million $1.48 26.53

Analyst Recommendations

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Urgent.ly.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urgent.ly and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVERTEC 1 1 1 0 2.00

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Urgent.ly on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

