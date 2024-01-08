USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and approximately $4.84 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,356,435,931 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

