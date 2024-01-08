Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $153.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $129.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.38. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

