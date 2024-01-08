Valobit Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $223.83 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Valobit has a market cap of $223.83 million and $27,925.71 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valobit has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Valobit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Valobit’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,200,806,777.8904393 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.16777925 USD and is down -9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,045.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valobit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

