Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $230.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

