Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP stock opened at $150.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $110.70 and a 52 week high of $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

