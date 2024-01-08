Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 3,414 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.