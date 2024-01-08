Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 85,510 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $66,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE RY opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

