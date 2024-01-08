Value Partners Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.