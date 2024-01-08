Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,827 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 3.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

