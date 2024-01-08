Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

DEO stock opened at $141.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.