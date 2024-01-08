Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $538.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

