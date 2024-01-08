Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

