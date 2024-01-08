Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $69.26 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 256,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 907,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

