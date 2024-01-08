Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBS opened at $30.08 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

