Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

