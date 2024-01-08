Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

