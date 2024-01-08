Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $21.95 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

