Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $523.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

