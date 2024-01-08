Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,053.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $911.11. The company has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

