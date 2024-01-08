Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 31.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.32 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

