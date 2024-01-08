Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $118.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

