Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $143.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.