Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Mosaic Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

