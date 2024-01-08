Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

