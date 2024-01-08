Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $233.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

