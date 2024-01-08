Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 566 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $94.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

