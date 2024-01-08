Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

