Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.65 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.