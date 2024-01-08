Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 194 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $264.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

