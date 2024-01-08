Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

GILD opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

