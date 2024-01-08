Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

