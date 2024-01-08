Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

