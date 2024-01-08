Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

