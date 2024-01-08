Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $395.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.50.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

