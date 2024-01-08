Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

