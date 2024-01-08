Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.