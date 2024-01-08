Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

