Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,566.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

