Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.27 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.